What’s Trending on Monday, October 30th, 2017

#Lularoe

§ Two new class-action lawsuits against leggings retailer Lularoe says the company is running a pyramid scheme, convincing women to max out multiple credit cards, buy tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise, and even sell their breast mile to keep buying clothes the company knows they will never be able to sell.

§ The lawsuit filed last week claims Lularoe’s main source of income is not sales to customers, but the thousands of purchases by their sellers to build their “inventory.”

§ The plaintiffs describe a company that lures in women with the promises of being able to make money while staying home with their kids but when their business eventually fails, the plaintiffs claim the company refuses to refund them for the thousands of dollars of merchandise they can’t sell.

#HereComesDaJudge

§ If you haven’t heard that saying yet, you will be familiar with it very soon!

§ Lionel Richie has coined that as his new catchphrase for his run as a judge on “American Idol” and he’s plastering it on every piece of merchandise imaginable.

§ The show has already started filming the initial auditions and the slogan “Here Comes Da Judge” has become his thing.

§ In fact, on October 13th, he filed to trademark “Here comes da judge” and “Here comes da judge—Lionel Richie.”

§ What is he going to put the phrase on? You name it: belt buckles, buttons, sewing boxes, hair ties, t-shirts, cardigans, bandanas, shot glasses, candles, underwear, piggy banks and tote bags, just to name a few.

#BrunoMars

§ A new album of lullaby renditions of Bruno Mars’ songs is coming out this week.

§ Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Bruno Mars includes soothing, baby-friendly instrumentals of some of the singer’s biggest hits.

§ The album will be released on November 3rd but you can pre-order it now.

§ Let’s play some Bruno Lullaby Name that tune!

#StealABaseStealATaco

§ And mark your calendar for Wednesday! Free tacos!

§ Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2pm to 6pm, as part of its popular “Steal a base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

§ They promise to serve free tacos on a predetermined date for the first base stolen during the 2017 World Series.

§ Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin came through with a stolen base in the 11th inning of Game 2 last week.

§ The free tacos are limited to one per person, while supplies last at participating locations.