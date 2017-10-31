What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 31, 2017

What’s Trending on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

#HouseOfCards

§ Hours after Netflix said “House of Cards” will end after next season, sources confirm that the service is considering spinoffs from its drama series.

§ One could center on Michael Kelly’s Dog Stamper character.

§ The news comes amid a scandal enveloping Kevin Spacey, who has been Emmy-nominated for his lead role as Frank Underwood for each of its five seasons.

§ Actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey had sexually assaulted him when he was 14-years-old.

§ Spacey is currently not on set for “House of Cards” but sources close to production say that season six had been intended as the final installment of the show.

#SelenaGomez

§ On the same day that reports surfaced about a friendly lunch with her ex, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez has ended her nearly year-long romance with The Weeknd.

§ She was spotted having brunch with Bieber on Sunday in LA.

§ Reports are that he had no problem with the two of them hanging out, but fans have noticed that he has unfollowed some of Gomez’s closest friends and family, including her mother, her assistant and her best friend on Instagram. The still follow each other.

#Halloween

§ Trick-or-Treaters can get a lot more than free candy this Halloween.

§ Wearing a costume today can also mean free or cheap meals and goodies for you and your kids.

§ In some cases, you don’t even need a full costume.

§ Here are just a few of the deals today:

– Wear a costume to Krispy Kreme or Donut Bar and get a free doughnut while supplies last.

– Kids in costume can get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal at Applebee’s and Mimi’s Café.

– Get a free medium one-topping pizza with $15 regular-price menu purchase with the promo code CREEPY.

– Corn dogs are 50 cents each all day today at Sonic

– Check out the entire list of deals on our Facebook page.

#SaturdayNightLive

§ We now know who the next three SNL hosts are going to be!

§ Larry David will be hosting this Saturday with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

§ “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish will host November 11th with musical guest Taylor Swift.

§ And Chance The Rapper will host on November 18th with musical guest Eminem.

§ It’s set up to be an entertaining month!