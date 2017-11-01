Why The Backstreet Boys are Rooting for Houston Astros in World Series

By Scott T. Sterling

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a decisive seventh game in this year’s wild and dramatic World Series tonight (Nov. 1), the Backstreet Boys are rooting for the opposing Houston Astros.

And it’s all because of Houston’s star second baseman, José Altuve.

It started last season when Altuve was caught in the Astros locker room crooning the Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit, “I Want it That Way,” which went viral.

The group saw the video, and liked it so much that they’ve jumped on the Astros bandwagon, sharing a video of support to Altuve and the team.

“There was an Internet sensation video that happened with José Altuve from the Astros, the second baseman,” BSB singer Brian Littrell said in the Instagram video posted before World Series Game 6. “The dude is 5-foot-6, and he’s going to be the AL MVP, I think so. We want to tell you congratulations, good luck in the World Series, go Astros, God bless you!”