What’s Trending on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017

#WomanOfTheYear

§ Billboard Magazine has announced its 2017 Woman of the Year and it is…Selena Gomez.

§ The award-winning triple threat has been announced as the magazine’s annual honoree for 2017, joining a prestigious league of famous women like Beyonce, Pink, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

§ They say she was picked because she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use her voice.

#FoodThief

§ Study shows that stealing food off your partner’s plate may mean you have a good relationship.

§ Experts say being a food thief with your partner is a sign of affection!

§ In a study on wild chimpanzees, registered higher levels of oxytocin (the love hormone) after they shared food.

§ These cooperative relationships tend to last longer, produce more offspring and have higher rates of cooperative behaviors.

#CardiB

§ Fans are mad at Cardi B for comparing herself to Selena Quintanilla.

§ The rapper, who just got engaged to Migos’ rapper Offset, made the comparison on their new track “Motor Sport.”

§ She and Nicki Minaj collaborated and here are the offending lyrics: Let me wrap my weave up, I’m the trap Selena, Dame mas gasolina. (referencing Daddy Yankee’s hit single “Gasolina.”

§ Protests blew up all over Twitter: “Cardi B needs to not compare herself to Selena or think she’s a different version of her period.” “Ima need Cardi to never call herself the “Trap Selena” again.” And “Selena was an influence to Hispanic culture worldwide. Yes cardi b may be doing her thing right now but they don’t even compare.”

#CheetosPizza

§ Chuck E. Cheese is in the process of transforming their restaurants and this may be one of the best things to come out of it.

§ In October, the chain rolled out an ombre pizza with slices that resembled candy corn.

§ Now they’re continuing the cheesy trend with the release of the Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza.

§ The new limited-edition pizza is a mix of cheese sauce mixed with elbow macaroni, smothered in melted Colby and mozzarella cheeses, all topped with a layer of Cheetos.

§ You can get this limited edition pizza starting today!