What’s Trending on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017
#WomanOfTheYear
§ Billboard Magazine has announced its 2017 Woman of the Year and it is…Selena Gomez.
§ The award-winning triple threat has been announced as the magazine’s annual honoree for 2017, joining a prestigious league of famous women like Beyonce, Pink, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.
§ They say she was picked because she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use her voice.
#FoodThief
§ Study shows that stealing food off your partner’s plate may mean you have a good relationship.
§ Experts say being a food thief with your partner is a sign of affection!
§ In a study on wild chimpanzees, registered higher levels of oxytocin (the love hormone) after they shared food.
§ These cooperative relationships tend to last longer, produce more offspring and have higher rates of cooperative behaviors.
#CardiB
§ Fans are mad at Cardi B for comparing herself to Selena Quintanilla.
§ The rapper, who just got engaged to Migos’ rapper Offset, made the comparison on their new track “Motor Sport.”
§ She and Nicki Minaj collaborated and here are the offending lyrics: Let me wrap my weave up, I’m the trap Selena, Dame mas gasolina. (referencing Daddy Yankee’s hit single “Gasolina.”
§ Protests blew up all over Twitter: “Cardi B needs to not compare herself to Selena or think she’s a different version of her period.” “Ima need Cardi to never call herself the “Trap Selena” again.” And “Selena was an influence to Hispanic culture worldwide. Yes cardi b may be doing her thing right now but they don’t even compare.”
#CheetosPizza
§ Chuck E. Cheese is in the process of transforming their restaurants and this may be one of the best things to come out of it.
§ In October, the chain rolled out an ombre pizza with slices that resembled candy corn.
§ Now they’re continuing the cheesy trend with the release of the Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza.
§ The new limited-edition pizza is a mix of cheese sauce mixed with elbow macaroni, smothered in melted Colby and mozzarella cheeses, all topped with a layer of Cheetos.
§ You can get this limited edition pizza starting today!