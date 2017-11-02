What’s Trending on Thursday, November 2, 2017

What’s Trending on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

#TheLionKing

§ Disney is officially introducing the full cast for its upcoming “Lion King.”

§ Beyonce, who was previously reported to be eyed for the film, has been confirmed as Nala, Simba’s childhood friend and love interest.

§ We already reported that Donald Glover will be Simba in the adaptation of the 1994 animated classic.

§ Jon Favreau is directing the film and it will be in the same style as his previous reboot of “The Jungle Book.”

§ James Earl Jones is Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Choo-wa-tell Edgy-o-for) is Scar, Seth Rogan will be Pumba and Billy Eichner plays Timon, just to name a few.

§ The film opens on July 19, 2019.

#Dogs

§ Study shows humans love dogs more than their fellow man.

§ Two major studies showed that mankind has more empathy for dogs in dire circumstances than suffering people.

§ Researchers staged two phony donation campaigns…one for a dog and the other featuring a man. Of course, the dog drew more donations.

§ In the other study, it was shown that only a baby human could compete with man’s best friend.

§ Students were shown fake articles about a baseball0bat attack on a puppy, an adult dog, a year-old infant and a 30-year-old adult. They were asked questions to gauge their empathy and the adult finished last.

§ Human babies were first followed by puppies and adult dogs.

#LadyGaga

§ According to reports, Lady Gaga is engaged.

§ Sources say the singer secretly got engaged over the summer to her talent agent Christian Carino over the summer after he asked her father for permission.

§ Due to her current health battle with fibromyalgia, they are focused on her recovery and don’t have wedding plans just yet.

#MacysThanksgivingDayParade

§ As usual, this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast will be packed with musical performances.

§ Andy Grammer, 98 Degrees, Flo Rida and the Goo Goo Dolls are among the many artists who’ll be riding on floats and singing during the event.

§ Others on the bill include Smokey Robinson, Wyclef Jean, Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch.

§ The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is hosted by Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will air on November 23rd on NBC.