Mercedes in the Morning Show #630

6:00 a.m.

-If you told Mercedes she’d be doing this when she grew up she wouldn’t believe you

7:00 a.m.

-Deal Breaker: Would you let your child play with another child that constantly has lice?

-JC says Mercedes accidentally insulted a co-worker

8:00 a.m.

-JC wants to know if it’s rude to ask how someone died.

-Mercedes feels bad for people whose birthday is overshadowed by a holiday

