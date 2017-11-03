Mix 94.1 Win A San Diego Adventure

This week, listen to Mix 94.1 to win a San Diego Zoo Adventure. This prize package includes a 4 pack of tickets to the San Diego Zoo or San Diego Zoo Safari Park (winner must select one park) where you can experience their newest exhibit Africa Rocks in beautiful San Diego.

Sponsored By

Africa Rocks allows visitors to experience the continent of Africa from Savannah to sea and watch baboons, lemurs, leopards, and penguins explore their amazing homes. Africa Rocks offers six new habitats that are ready to rock.

Grand Prize Winner

The grand prize winner receiving a two-night stay for four at the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, a $100 dining credit to Acqua California Bistro, and Animals in Action Tour for 4 at the San Diego Zoo.

The Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa on Mission Bay offers a variety of options for the entire family to enjoy from spa treatments and tennis to sailing and splashing around the pool, they have it all! Enjoy dive-in movies by the pool and s’more making in the fire pits on the bay. This waterfront resort is your perfect vacation destination. Wherever your inspiration comes from, the Hilton San Diego, California resort, and spa is your destination retreat.

“Animals In Action” is a tour where you can see exotic cats climb and jump, feed flamingos, and much more! Bring your camera to this fun and interactive experience, as we bring the animals out to you for an up-close view. Our expert trainers will also take you behind the scenes to feed, touch, or help train some of our animal ambassadors. You will hear amazing stories about each animal you meet and find out how the San Diego Zoo is helping to save species here and around the world.

So listen to Mix 94.1 so you can visit beautiful San Diego. San Diego is one big, bright playground that always brings the good vibes. There’s huge, ear-to-ear fun for even the smallest adventurers, from the awesomeness of the beach to the amazing attractions. Explore California’s ultimate beach city the buzzing downtown, the stunning 70 miles of coast, the creative culinary scene, the vibrant arts and culture and discover your playful side. With unforgettable family adventures waiting around every corner in San Diego, it’s clear that happiness is calling.