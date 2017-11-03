What’s Trending on Friday, November 3rd, 2017

#OprahsFavoriteThings

§ Oprah is back with her longest holiday gift list ever at 102 of her favorite things.

§ Ranging in price from free (downloads of her Super Soul Conversations podcast) to $2000 (for a 55-inch TV that morphs into a painting), her annual list will be featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah magazine.

§ She’ll also include discount codes to plug into Amazon or the websites of the companies themselves.

§ Some of the other items include: Emi Jay Smoosh Shirts and Pants, Smart Nora Snore Solution, Model Bakery English Muffins, and The Echo Show.

#TaylorSwift

§ There’s only a week left before Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album “Reputation” is out, but the singer just unleashed another song from the record.

§ The 27-year-old teased the song yesterday and it was released at midnight.

§ It’s called “Call It What You Want” and here’s what it sounds like.

§ Taylor will make a special appearance on the ABC drama “Scandal” to perform the song.

§ The performance will air on the November 9th episode of the show, after the milestone 200th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

#StrangerThings2

§ “Stranger Things” Season 2 just dropped last week but the show pulled in impressive numbers in a very short amount of time.

§ Each episode of the season drew more than 4 million viewers per episode.

§ For the true bingers out there 361,000 people watched all nine episodes of the season within the first 24 hours of its release.

#KFCJapan

§ Japan never ceases to amaze with its fast food culinary delights.

§ From cherry pie Frappucinos, Coca-Cola coffee and even cough drop-flavored Kit Kats, the country has you covered for every food whim.

§ But what if all you want to do is soak in a long, hot fried chicken-scented bath?

§ KFC is making that happen…the restaurant has teamed up with Japanese retailer Village Vanguard to produce limited-edition friend chicken0scented bath bombs in the shape of a chicken drumstick.

§ Not everyone can get one though…only 100 bombs were made and will only be available to 100 lucky raffle winners.

§ You have to be in Japan to enter. Bummer.