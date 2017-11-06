What’s Trending on Monday, November 6th, 2017
#SutherlandSprings
§ The community in a small Texas town is mourning the loss of 26 people killed in a church shooting.
§ The church was the sight of the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history when a gunman opened fire during a Sunday morning service.
§ The shooting spree was stopped by a community member who shot at the gunman outside the church.
§ The suspect was found dead a short time later but it isn’t yet known if he took his own life or was shot.
§ The US Air Force is confirming the man identified as the shooter served in its ranks.
#TwilightZone
§ It appears you’ll once again be entering another dimension.
§ A new version of “The Twilight Zone” will soon run on the CBS All Access streaming service.
§ CEO Les Moonves made the announcement of the reboot late last week and reports are that Jordan Peele is tapped to oversee the production.
§ CBS All Access plans to mix new programming with old formats to encourage people to sign up for the stand-alone $5.99 per month streaming service.
#LarryDavid
§ Larry David hosted SNL this past weekend and many people say he really crossed the line during his monologue.
§ The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star ended his opening words with a run of jokes that many viewers said were in poor taste, referencing Hitler and concentration camps.
§ The audience groaned and laughed awkwardly.
§ The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League tweeted, “He managed to be offensive, insensitive and unfunny all at the same time. Quite a feat.”
#SomeMarbles
§ One third-grader’s math homework has stumped the internet.
§ Last week, a mom posted a photo showing a section of her 8-year-old daughter Izzy’s homework.
§ She circled one particular problem which states, “Janell had 15 marbles. She lost some of them. How many does Janell have now?”
§ Izzy’s answer: a question mark.
§ After posting the photos, the mom commented, “If someone can answer this correctly, my child will be done with her homework.!!”
§ No one has come up with a number answer but some alternative suggestions have been offered like, “<15,” “some,” and “15-x.”