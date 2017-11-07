What’s Trending on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

#AmericanIdol

§ The ABC reboot of American Idol has set a premiere date.

§ Ryan Seacrest announced on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that it will debut on Sunday, March 11th.

§ Judge Katy Perry tweeting the news sharing a photo with Seacrest and fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

§ The search for the next American Idol began in August in Portland, Oregon, with the show traveling to over 20 cities.

§ This year, hopefuls can also submit their audition videos online or on IG, FB, Twitter or Musical.ly by using #TheNextIdol hashtag.

#ChristmasMusic

§ Study shows that listening to Christmas music can change your mind.

§ If played too loudly or too early, it is likely to irritate people.

§ Up to 61% of people experience stress during the Christmas season.

§ Some people will react to that by making impulse purchases, which retailers love!

§ Others walk right out of the store, so it is a risk to play Christmas music this early.

#FiftyShadesFreed

§ The official trailer for the third and final installment in the “Fifty Shades” trilogy came out yesterday and it is steamy.

§ “Fifty Shades Freed” follows Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson and Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, in their final chapter.

§ The couple is now married but based on the trailer, that doesn’t mean they’re going to live happily ever after…there’s still a lot of drama.

§ The movie comes out just before Valentine’s Day on February 9th.

#SaltedCaramelPepsi

§ No food or drink is immune from being hijacked by trendy holiday flavors.

§ Apparently, Salted Caramel Pepsi is now on sale in stores around the country as a new limited-time holiday flavor.

§ According to people who’ve tried it, it tastes like normal Pepsi as you drink it, but it has a sweet aftertaste, almost like butterscotch.

§ If that’s not enough sugar for you, there’s also a Mountain Dew flavor out for the season called Holiday Brew…it’s a mix of regular Mountain Dew and Code Red.