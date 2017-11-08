Mercedes in the Morning Show #633

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes and JC want to know who has the noisiest neighbor

7:00 a.m.

-JC is concerned about a stranger being mean to him at the gym

-Mercedes is conflicted about a girls trip because she doesn’t want to share her room

8:00 a.m.

-More info on our 4 Corners Food Drive

-JC out everyone in an odd hypothetical situation that involves good music

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube