What’s Trending on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017

#Reputation

§ Taylor Swift is reclaiming “Reputation” after previously unknown details leaked online.

§ The pop star released the official track list last night, shortly after identical photos and the backside of her cover art surfaced online.

§ She didn’t comment on the leak and just captioned it “3 days until #reputation.”

§ There are 15 songs on the record and we learned that her buddy Ed Sheeran and rapper Future also appear as featured artists on the song “End Game.”

§ Other previously unannounced tracks include, “I Did Something Bad,” “Don’t Blame Me,” “Delicate,” “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” and “New Year’s Day.”

#GettinBusy

§ A study shows that having relations at least once per week can help you age better.

§ Researchers claim that frequent relations can lengthen your telomeres, which promotes better aging and promotes better physical and mental health as you age.

§ Telomeres naturally break down due to aging, poor diet and high alcohol use but being active, eating well, and apparently, relations can help mend and lengthen them.

#HaloTop

§ Halo Top, the low-calorie ice cream brand whose pints have taken over grocery store freezer aisles, will open its first brick and mortar retail location in Los Angeles this month.

§ Starting on the 15th, LA residents can buy fresh scoops of Halo Top at the Westfield Topanga shopping center.

§ The shop will sell their popular pink flavors like Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon Roll, Pancakes and Waffles, Chocolate Chip Cooke Dough, Red Velvet, Sea Salt Caramel and Caramel Macchiato.

§ They’ll also debut a line of low calorie soft serve options at the shop.

#RoyHalladay

§ The two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher who retired from baseball nearly four years ago, died when his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

§ He was 40 years old.

§ The plane, a small single-engine aircraft, went down around noon off the coast of Florida yesterday.

§ The sheriff’s office marine unit responded and found Halladay’s body in shallow water. No survivors were found.

§ Police said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.