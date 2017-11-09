What’s Trending on Thursday, November 9th, 2017

#StrangerThings2

§ The analog soundtrack to Netflix’s “Stranger Things 2” will soon get a fitting vinyl release.

§ For us fans in North America, an “Upside Down Inter-dimensional Blue Vinyl” will be available on December 22nd.

§ For fans elsewhere, there will be three versions available on January 12th…black vinyl, a crystal-clear vinyl with blue and white splatter, and a purple crystal vinyl with white splatter.

§ Some of the songs you can expect to hear on the soundtrack include:

“Whip It” by Devo

”Rock You Like A Hurricane” by The Scorpions

“Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

“Runaway” by Bon Jovi

“Twist of Fate” by Olivia Newton John

#MarriedWithChildren

§ How long should you be married before having kids? Relationships experts say there is a general guideline that people should follow.

§ They say the younger you are, the longer you should wait.

§ If a couple is 18-21 years old, waiting 4-6 years gives you enough time to get to know each other and create some financial and relational stability.

§ If you’re between 22-27, 2-3 years is good to create the safety, security and stability that is required to raise healthy children.

§ After 30, men and women may begin running into age-related fertility issues, and in that case, couples may want to start trying to get pregnant earlier than later.

§ They say regardless of age, your relationship should be at a good place before you have kids.

#MarySueRejectionHotline

§ We’ve all been there…someone wants your number and won’t leave you alone until they get it.

§ Sometimes just giving a number, any number, is the only way to get out of the situation safely, and that is where this rejection hotline comes in.

§ The Mary Sue Rejection Hotline was created by and named for the female targeted website and it will send this response to any texts:

· Oh, hello there. If you’re reading this message, you’ve made a woman feel unsafe and/or disrespected. Please learn to take no for an answer and respect women’s emotional and physical autonomy. K THANKKS.

§ The response won’t send immediately, but exactly an hour after the text, giving you time to get out of the situation safely. The number is 646-926-6614.

#DriverlessShuttle

§ A driverless shuttle that was being showcased yesterday crashed on its first day of work.

§ The shuttle is part of a joint project of insurance giant AAA, transportation company Kelois and French tech firm Nayva.

§ It had just begun setting off on half-mile loops around downtown when a delivery truck emerged from an alley and clipped its front bumper.

§ No one was injured and the truck driver was cited.

§ A city spokesman says the shuttle did its job in that the sensors hit on the truck, knew the truck was coming and stopped as it was supposed to do. The problem was the truck didn’t stop.

§ People were on the bus when it happened…no injuries were reported.