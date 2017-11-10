Experience The Season At Disneyland Resort From Mix 94.1

The holidays begin at the Disneyland Resort – and Mix 94.1 wants you to enjoy all the fun! At Disney California Adventure Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights sounds and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more. This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin… and the magic never ends.

Listen all week for your chance to win a fifty dollar Disney gift card and you’ll automatically be entered to win the daily vacation for four including 3-day tickets and two nights at a Disneyland Resort hotel.

Click here for more Disneyland holiday magic!

