Mercedes in the Morning Show #636

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC want to know if you would honk at a cop if you were stuck behind them at a green light

7:00 a.m.

-JC found out what sound drives his dog Jax nuts

-Mercedes thinks she might be psychic

8:00 a.m.

-JC was surprised to hear that some games he played as a kid are now banned at schools

-Mercedes was really touched by a life lesson she heard in a graduation speech

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube