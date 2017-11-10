NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2017: Get Tix Today! See Kelly Clarkson, All Time Low & Secondhand Serenade

Win Tickets To See Coco

Disney/Pixar Coco

This weekend, listen to Mix 94.1 to win a 4-pack of tickets to an advance screening of Disney/Pixar’s new animated movie “Coco.” In this film, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Hector, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Listen all this weekend to Mix 94.1 to be one of the first people to see this movie at AMC Town Square on Nov. 20.

