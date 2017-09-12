Bite 2017: Neon Trees on StageHeadliners Neon Trees delivered a high-energy rock-soaked set that brought Bite of Las Vegas 2017 to a very satisfying close!

Bite 2017: Rachel Platten on StageRachel Platten's infectious energy sparked happy fans at her Bite of Las Vegas 2017 performance.

Bite 2017: LeAnn Rimes on StageLeAnn Rimes was anything but "Blue" during her laid-back set at Bite of Las Vegas 2017!

Bite 2017: Eve 6 on StageOver 20 years after their debut, original Eve 6ers Max Collins, Jon Siebels and Tony Fagenson brought all the old fire and fury to Bite of Las Vegas 2017!

Bite 2017: Zowie Bowie on StageLas Vegas' favorites Zowie Bowie got the crowd on its feet at Bite of Las Vegas 2017!

Bite 2017: Vertical Horizon on StageMatt Scannell led Vertical Horizon to everything fans wanted at Bite of Las Vegas 2017 in Desert Breeze Park.